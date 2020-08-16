Israel says it expects Bahrain and Oman to follow UAE in formalising ties By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Protests versus UAE’s handle Israel to normalise relations



2/2

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Bahrain and Oman might be the next Gulf nations to follow the United Arab Emirates in formalising ties with Israel, Israel’s intelligence minister stated on Sunday.

“In the wake of this agreement (with the UAE) will come additional agreements, both with more Gulf countries and with Muslim countries in Africa,” Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen informed Army Radio.

“I think that Bahrain and Oman are definitely on the agenda. In addition, in my assessment, there is a chance that already in the coming year there will be a peace deal with additional countries in Africa, chief among them, Sudan,” he stated.

Both Bahrain and Oman applauded the UAE-Israel accord, although neither have actually discussed their own potential customers for normalised relations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has actually met Omani and Sudanese leaders in the previous 2 years.

A senior U.S. authorities stated on Friday that the White House has actually been in touch with “numerous” nations in theregion, attempting to see if more contracts would materialise.

The main decreased to name the nations however stated they were Arab and Muslim countries in the Middle East and Africa.

On Thursday, …