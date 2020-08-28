Israel responsible for Palestinian lives amid Gaza coronavirus outbreak – Middle East Monitor

The Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip declared on Thursday that they hold Israel totally responsible for the lives of Palestinians in the besieged enclave, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Safa News Agency reported.

The factions revealed in a joint declaration that they will not stay idle concerning the suffocating siege troubled the Gaza Strip, particularly after the rise in COVID-19 cases.

“If the siege is not lifted and all medical supplies are not brought in to confront the pandemic, we will not accept that our people suffer alone,” the declaration checked out, getting in touch with the Palestinian Authority (PA) to presume its obligations towards the enclave and offer the required medical products.

The declaration likewise contacted Arab and global human rights organisations to presume their obligations in supporting the Palestinian cause and the defense of civilians.

The overall variety of individuals contaminated with coronavirus in the Gaza Strip has actually increased to 129 cases, consisting of 54 active cases and 3 deaths.

The Hamas- led Interior Ministry has actually enforced a six-day lockdown to restrict the spread of the infection.

