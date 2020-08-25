Israel reports ‘security incident’ at border with Lebanon By Reuters





TEL AVIV (Reuters) – Israel’s armed force stated on Wednesday it had actually recognized a “security incident” along the unstable Israeli-Lebanese frontier and had actually bought locals of the location to remain inside.

There were no reports of injuries or clashes, and the armed force did not offer additional information.

A military reporter for Israel’s YNet news stated Israeli soldiers had actually fired lighting flares after hearing shooting from the Lebanese side of the border.

Lebanon’s Al-Manar TELEVISION, which is associated with the Iranian- backed Shi’ite group Hezbollah, mentioned its reporter as stating that Israel fired phosphorus munitions at the Lebanese side of the border, an account verified by witnesses in south Lebanon towns.

Tensions have actually run high along the 2 nations’ shared frontier. Last month, Israel stated Hezbollah performed a seepage effort throughout the border, which the Lebanese group rejected.