Israel releases prominent Hamas leader  – Middle East Monitor

On Thursday, the Israeli authorities launched Hassan Yousef, a prominent leader of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, from the city of Ramallah, after a year and a half of administrative detention without charge.

Witnesses informed Anadolu Agency that the Israeli authorities launched Yousef at the Ofer Security Checkpoint near Ramallah.

Yousef is among the most prominent Hamas leaders in the West Bank and a previous member of the Legislative Council.

The member of the Change and Reform bloc in the Palestinian parliament has actually invested an overall of 22 years in Israeli jails. He was amongst the 415 Palestinians deported by Israel to “no man’s land” in South Lebanon in 1992, for approximately 2 years.

