Israel policeman who killed disabled Palestinian released – Middle East Monitor

Israeli occupation authorities yesterday released a policeman who shot a disabled Palestinian man in Jerusalem a day earlier, putting him below home arrest, Israeli media revealed.

On Saturday, Israeli police opened fireplace at disabled Palestinian Eyad Hallak, 32, close to a particular wants college in Jerusalem’s Old City, the place he used to work.

Israeli officers claimed he was a terrorist as a result of he was carrying gloves, Haaretz reported, noting that an investigation has been opened into the case.

Hallaq’s mom stated that he was autistic and didn’t perceive the orders of the Israeli policemen.

Witnesses informed Quds Press that he hid inside a rubbish container positioned in a cul de sac earlier than police referred to as up extra reinforcements.

Then, the witnesses stated, police fired six bullets at him and prevented ambulances from administering first assist.

The officer’s commander was additionally released from detention.

Palestinian rights teams referred to as for an investigation into the incident which Palestinian factions described as “cold-blooded murder”.