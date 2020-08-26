Israel orders Palestinian village demolish its only road – Middle East Monitor

Israeli profession authorities have actually bought a road in the village of Kaisan, east of the inhabited West Bank city of Bethlehem, to be taken down, Al-Watan Voice reported the other day.

Deputy-Mayor of Kisan village, Ahmed Ghazal, stated that the Israel profession authorities are preparing to close the road which links more than 10 houses to the village.

Ghazal stated that this road was paved in 2007 to serve the villagers, who have actually undergone Israeli harassment for years.

Kaisan is populated by 800 individuals and is being surrounded by the 2 prohibited Israeli settlements of Maale Amos and Avi Menahem.

The village does not have transport, electrical energy or water networks. It likewise does not have a center.

Its location has to do with 133,278 dunams (133 square kilometres). Israeli inhabitants expropriated 2,201 dunams (2.2 square kilometres).

For years, Israel has actually been avoiding the villagers, who own the land, from utilizing it without unique authorizations either for farming or building.

