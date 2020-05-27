Israel orders Jerusalemite to demolish his house – Middle East Monitor

Israeli job authorities now pressured a Palestinian resident of Jerusalem to demolish the expansion at his house, Jordan’s Assabeel newspaper reported.

The house, that can be possessed by the Siyam family, is situated in the East Jerusalem area of Silwan, the paper stated.

The expansion, which consisted of 3 chambers, was arranged to be demolished more than claims it had been constructed without the mandatory — and hopeless to obtain for Palestinians — licenses.

The proprietor of this house, Nasser Siyam, stated the house was assembled more than 90 years and the expansion became mandatory because to the growth of the household.

He stated the Israeli municipality from town denied to problem the required licenses and stated it would induce the household to pay large finesup to 150,000 shekels ($42,830), when they didn’t demolish the expansion themselves.

