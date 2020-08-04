Israel orders 2 Palestinian families to demolish their own homes – Middle East Monitor

Israel soldiers required 2 Palestinian families to demolish their homes the other day in the Silwan area of inhabited Jerusalem, reported Wafa news company.

Member of the Silwan Lands Defence Committee, Khaled Abu Tayeh, stated that Iyad Abu Sbeih’s household resorted to destroying their one-storey home in order to prevent paying a demolition charge to the profession forces, after all legal approaches had actually been tired.

He included that another home belonging to Issa Illan Oweisat, situated in Jabal Al-Mukabber, was likewise provided demolition orders.

Israeli profession forces bought the demolition of your homes under the context that they were developed without the difficult to acquire structure licenses.

A limiting preparation routine used by Israeli authorities makes it nearly difficult for Palestinians to acquire structure licenses in Area C, in which East Jerusalem is based, hampering the advancement of appropriate real estate, facilities and incomes.

Meanwhile, Israeli profession authorities seized 200 dunams (49 acres) of Palestinian farmlands from the Kisan town east of Bethlehem, in addition to releasing an order for destroying a barn.

The Deputy-Mayor of Kisan town, Ahmad Ghazal, specified that a big military force got into the At-Tina location, south of the town, and informed regional families that …