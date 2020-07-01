Israel oil exploration near disputed borders is ‘dangerous’ – Middle East Monitor

Israel’s selection to start oil and gasoline explorations inside a disputed region along the edge with Lebanon is “extremely dangerous”, Lebanese President Michel Aoun warned last night.

“Lebanon will not allow any violation of its internationally-recognised territorial waters especially in the Exclusive Economic Zone where Block 9, which will be explored by Lebanon within a month, is located,” Aoun said throughout a meeting with typically the Patriarch in the Melkite Greek Catholic Church, Youssef Absi, stressing the Israeli shift would “complicate the situation further”.

Hebrew mass media recently noted that the Israeli government experienced approved a great oil plus gas exploration near Block 72 – formerly called “Alon D”. The decision offers sparked worries in Lebanon about the chance of an equipped conflict between two nations.

Block 72 is situated near Lebanon’s Block being unfaithful gas areas, where Beirut plans to start explorations next few months within contract along with France’s Total. The a couple of blocks can be found along the border of disputed waters involving the two countries.

Lebanon’s marine reserves were estimated at 865 million barrels of oil, and 96 trillion cubic feet of propane, according to official data. The Arab region has an uncertain maritime border with Israel that involves a triangular sea area of about 860 square kilometres extending along the edge of three of its ten offshore energy blocks.

