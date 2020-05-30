Israel occupation arrests Al-Aqsa Mosque cleric – Middle East Monitor

The Israeli forces arrested Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, president of the Supreme Islamic Council and cleric of Al-Aqsa Mosque, after storming his home in occupied Jerusalem, in line with the Palestinian Information Centre (PIC).

The occupation forces have stormed Sheikh Sabri’s home a number of occasions and eliminated him from Al-Aqsa below the pretext of inciting residents to wish within the mosque.

Sheikh Sabri has rejected any Israeli measures to limit prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque and known as on: “Our fellow Palestinians to prepare themselves to defend Al-Aqsa from any threats in the coming days.”

Sheikh Sabri is 79 years outdated and was born in Qalqilya. He is the cleric of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the previous grand mufti of Jerusalem and co-founder and president of the Supreme Islamic Council.

On Friday morning, the occupation forces prevented Palestinian residents from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque and arrested Jerusalemite Hanadi Al-Halawani, a trainer at Al-Aqsa Mosque faculties, whereas she was on the Bab Al-Asbat space. Al-Halawani is considered one of a gaggle of Palestinians who voluntarily stays at Al-Aqsa Mosque to oversee, in an endeavour to cease Israel’s effort to Judaise the location.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is dealing with Judaisation plans, because the temple organisations known as to storm and occupy the holy website, and divide prayer time and area between Muslims and Jews.

