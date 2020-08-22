Israel MK calls for long term military aggression against Gaza Strip – Middle East Monitor

The Chairman of the Israeli Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee, MK Avi Dichter of the Likud Party, has actually called for a long military aggression against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“We must prepare for it [military operation] to destroy the group’s infrastructure because unfortunately the issue of Gaza cannot be solved politically,” Dichter, who is likewise the previous head of the Shin Bet, stated.

Earlier, Israel’s Kan channel stated within the next two days, Israel will understand if it was on its method to a brand-new round of escalation with the besieged enclave.

According to the channel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has actually restored his risks to assassinate leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.

Adding that Defence Minister Benny Gantz stated on Wednesday that “Hamas is playing with fire” declaring that he will work to alter the formula and direct “fire against it”.

Gaza health authorities: Electricity cuts threaten lives of 120 newborns

…



Read The Full Article