Former Chief of Dubai Police, General Dahi Khalfan, warranted Israel’s assassination of senior Hamas leader Mahmoud Al-Mabhouh in the UAE twenty years back, Arab48 reported the other day.

In an interview with Israeli TELEVISION Channel 12, Khalfan hailed the UAE-Israeli peace offer which was revealed onThursday “This deal is strategic as the culture of peace must prevail in the Middle East,” he stated, including: “The region does not need more tensions.”

The Israeli TELEVISION speaker presented Khalfan as the general who performed a “professional” examination into the assassination of Al-Mabhouh

READ: ‘Two arrested for assassination of Mahmoud Al-Mabhouh are living freely in the UAE’

Khalfan explained the assassination as “a strategic mistake by the Israeli Mossad” that happened since “they thought they would not be exposed.”

“If I had been aware that a crime was about to take place in Israel, for example, an explosion in a restaurant with ordinary civilians in it, I would have warned the security forces in Israel,” he informed Channel 12

Tamim contacted Israel to “recognise a Palestinian state within borders that have been agreed at the international level.”

…



Read The Full Article