Israel launches air strikes against Hezbollah posts in Lebanon, military says – Panorama

Israel stated Wednesday it had actually carried out air strikes against Hezbollah observation posts in Lebanon after shots were fired from throughout the border towards its soldiers the previous night, France 24 reported.

The nation’s militaries had actually stated previously that a “security incident” was unfolding in the area of Manara, a kibbutz near the UN- demarcated Blue Line border in between the 2 countries, and advised citizens to nestle.

“During operational activity in northern Israel last night, shots were fired from Lebanon toward IDF troops,” the Israel Defence Forces composed on Twitter.

“We responded with fire, & our aircraft struck Hezbollah observation posts near the border. This is a severe event & we remain ready to combat any threat to our borders.”

The source advises that Israel and Lebanon are still technically at war, and the United Nations force, UNIFIL, is entrusted with monitoring their ceasefire.