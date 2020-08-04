Israel jets strike targets in Syria in retaliation for Golan Heights attack – Middle East Monitor

Israel released air campaign on Syrian military targets in southern Syria late the other day, after preventing an attack near the Israeli- inhabited Golan Heights, Reuters reported.

According to the state-run news company Sana, Israeli helicopters fired rockets at Syrian army positions near Quneitra in the south however triggered just material damage.

It likewise stated air defences had actually entered into action near the Syrian capital.

“The targets struck include observation posts and intelligence collection systems, anti-aircraft artillery facilities and command and control systems in SAF (Syrian Armed Forces) bases,” the army stated in a declaration.

Tensions have actually increased in current weeks along the Israel-Syria frontier after a fighter of the Iranian- backed Lebanese Shia group, Hezbollah, was eliminated in an obvious Israeli strike on the edge of Damascus.

Last month, Israeli army helicopters struck military targets in southern Syria in retaliation for earlier “munitions” fire towards Israel.

Following the killing of 2 Hezbollah members in Damascus in 2015, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the group’s leader, promised it would react if Israel eliminated anymore of its fighters in the nation.

Hezbollah has actually released fighters in Syria as part of Iranian- backed efforts to …