Israel issues 6 demolition orders to Palestinians near Ramallah – Middle East Monitor

Israeli occupation forces delivered six demolition orders to Palestinians within the village of Al-Tirah, south-west of Ramallah.

The head of the village council, Abdel-Jaber Mohamed, mentioned occupation forces stormed the village and handed the demolition orders to the residents of six properties below the pretext they had been constructed “without permission in Area C”.

Mohamed famous that the village council has contacted human rights organisations to comply with up on the matter.

He identified that the Israeli military lately confiscated a tractor from a village resident whereas he was ploughing his area, including that Al-Tirah and its residents have been subjected to fixed harassment by the hands of occupation forces, together with the razing of a street that hyperlinks Al-Tirah to the neighbouring village of Beit Awar.

