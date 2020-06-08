Israel is on edge as the George Floyd murder sparks global demands for justice – Middle East Monitor

Does the current wave of protests across America sparked by the brutal murder of George Floyd by a white police officer present an existential threat to Israel? I am hoping so.

Astonishing as it might sound, though, Israel’s propagandists and defenders have been shocked to “discover” suddenly that the parallels between America’s structural racism against its black citizens and the colonial-settler regime’s violent denial of Palestinians’ human rights are glowingly real and incredibly obvious.

Ironically, the “shock and awe” of being met with the reality of widespread systematic discrimination against blacks which mirrors the immorality of Zionism’s inherent racism has generated defenders of Israel slandering the #BlackLivesMatter movement. The absurdity of trying to defame and discredit protesters as “violent looters” is utterly disingenuous and displays a naivety which is reflected in the failure of both the Trump administration and Israel’s right-wing regime to acknowledge that repression and the denial of rights will not be tolerated any longer.

Trump’s refusal to keep police officers and National Guards accountable for their normalised and very nearly casual brutality is similar to the last gasps of the white minority rulers in apartheid South Africa. Ultimately and reluctantly that they had to come to terms with the fact that racism is unjust, immoral and above all unsustainable.

It is thus quite revealing that defenders of Israel are terrified by the intensity of the protest movement in the US which includes spawned solidarity across Europe and other elements of the world. The protests are gaining momentum.

Pro-Israel lobbyists refer disparagingly to the legitimate demands created by protesters for equality and justice as “mayhem”. This is designed to conceal the fact that resistance to oppression, whether by blacks in America or by Palestinians against Israel’s brutal occupation, is entirely legitimate and justified.

One dimension of the current situation which Israel’s cheerleaders seem to be entirely unhappy about is what Caroline Glick insists is “the radicalisation of white progressives” and the threat they represent to US-Israel relations. In an article in Israel Hayom, Glick makes the amazing claim that the protests which she calls “riots” are “not a consequence of increased police brutality towards African Americans.” Instead, against all the evidence laid bare by black victims of America’s disproportionate criminal justice system, police brutality and the inherent racism to which they are subjected routinely, Glick insists that, “The violence [sic] we’re seeing is a result of the steep radicalisation of progressive white Americans”.

Not the Onion: Israel Hayom columnist denounces “radicalization of white progressives” in US as “greatest threat to communal future of American Jewry, to relations between American Jewish community & the rest of the Jewish world, & to US-Israel relations”https://t.co/PKR5xx9yjt — Lara Friedman🔥 (@LaraFriedmanDC) June 5, 2020

While it is true that substantial number of whites in America are extremely completely fed up of the status quo and are rallying alongside their black fellow-citizens in solidarity, it is dishonest to imply that the merciless murder of George Floyd is inconsequential.

Incredibly, however, not surprisingly, as Israel’s propagandists do she goes on to describe #BlackLivesMatter as a “radical group” and “anti-Semitic”. Such allegations are made to discredit the legitimate protest movement the actions which have obviously shaken Trump and his buddy Benjamin Netanyahu, but which have, none the less, inspired the others around the world.

Australian cities have erupted in inspiring demos against police killings of black people. In Australia, hundreds of Indigenous people have died in police custody with no conviction. Please watch this clip from my film, Utopia… pic.twitter.com/yPpkyoj9cO — John Pilger (@johnpilger) June 6, 2020

Israel relies on discrediting and slandering critics of its apartheid policies, but despite Trump’s shoddy response it cannot be denied that the world recoiled in horror when the graphic video of George Floyd’s neck pinned to the ground by the knee of a killer in police uniform went viral. Such brutality by way of a law enforcement officer would not have surprised many Israelis or, indeed, Palestinians. It is, after all, par for the course in the occupied Palestinian territories. Hence, the solidarity expressed on protest banners for Palestinian victims of Israeli knees on their necks and brutal killings, aided and abetted by US support for the Zionist state, was to be likely. Likewise, the Palestinians are backing #BlackLivesMatter.

#BlackLivesMatter

A mural of George Floyd in the besieged Gaza Strip.#BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/5G2N0REcNQ — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) June 6, 2020

‘He’s Disabled,’ the Caregiver Screamed. ‘I’m With Her,’ Eyad Cried. The Cop Opened Fire Anyway https://t.co/a9txuMMsSu — Gideon Levy (@gideonle) June 6, 2020

Such solidarity fuelled the anti-apartheid movement against white minority rule in South Africa, as indeed it will spread support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanction campaign against apartheid Israel. It was always inevitable that the protest movement in America and the rest of the world would find common ground with Palestinian demands for justice.

The Trump administration’s gift ideas to Israel of huge amounts of dollars, military aid and bogus legitimacy for its Jewish settlements, occupation and annexation of Palestine are now actually imperilled. That is why Israel particularly is on edge following George Floyd’s killing by an American police officer. There will indeed be consequences.

