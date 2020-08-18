Israel is America’s dagger – Middle East Monitor

Despite the Trump administration’s outright predisposition towards Israel, the history of United States-Israeli relations is not without small distinctions. For example, United States President Dwight Eisenhower revealed in 1956 his nation’s anger at Israel’s seizure of the Sinai Peninsula and the Gaza Strip in a project with France andBritain He threatened to suspend crucial financial backing to Israel unless it withdraws. The factor for the American position might be the worry of the boost in British and French impact in the Middle East area.

Minor distinctions

In 1975, the administration of United States President Gerald Ford threatened to reassess relations with Israel unless Israel signed a disengagement arrangement with Egypt in order to withdraw from the Sinai.

The United States condemned Israel’s battle of the Iraqi atomic power plant in 1981, and the United States supported Iraq throughout the very first Gulf War versus Iran.

In 1990, the then United States Secretary of State, James Baker, stated that the United States was growing mad due to Israel’s stalling in the peace settlements with thePalestinians He likewise revealed the White House’s contact number and stated, “When you’re serious about this, call us.” In 2004, President Bush composed a letter to then Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, in which he stated “In light of brand-new truths on the ground, consisting of …