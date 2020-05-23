Israel is a safe haven for criminals and terrorists – Middle East Monitor

David Sheen, a buddy of mine and a fellow journalist, printed a great investigative story the other month. It tells a story of homicide, racism, duplicity, and justice denied.

In October 1985, Palestinian-American civil rights activist Alex Odeh was murdered by Zionist fanatics in California.

Odeh was blown to smithereens by a pipe bomb. His murderers have by no means been arrested.

Hours after Odeh’s brutal slaying, Irv Rubin, the nationwide chairperson of the Jewish Defence League (JDL) on the time, justified the homicide: “I have no tears for Mr. Odeh. He got exactly what he deserved.”

Despite a $1 million reward being introduced by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for data resulting in the conviction of Odeh’s killers, no arrests have ever been made.

OPINION: A brand new Jewish Defence League?

The police and the FBI’s fundamental suspects have thus far escaped justice. They are Baruch Ben-Yosef (born Andy Green) and Israel Fuchs (previously often called Keith Fuchs).

They have been in a position to take action for one motive: Ben-Yosef/Green and Fuchs fled the US for Israel some months after the terrorist bombing.

In my view, they’re being protected by the Israeli authorities.

The FBI is being obstructed in its investigation by the Israelis. On the flip facet, it appears clear that the US authorities is not precisely pulling out all of the stops. No strain is being placed on Israel to convey Odeh’s killers to justice, to extradite them to face trial within the US, and even to cooperate with the investigation in any method.

As Sheen detailed in his in depth piece, Odeh was a Palestinian born within the majority-Christian village of Jifna within the West Bank (near a significantly extremist Israeli colony). He devoted his life and activism within the US working for the Arab-American Discrimination Committee, or ADC.

READ: US pupil declares plans to ‘eliminate Palestinians from the world’

He labored to construct consciousness of the plight of his individuals beneath Israeli occupation and to construct bridges with US Jews. On the very day of his homicide, he had been on account of converse on the Congregation B’nai Tzedek, a Reform synagogue in Santa Ana.

Very clearly, his killers noticed such efforts as a menace to their extremist Zionist agenda.

Due to Israel’s racist “Law of Return”, Fuchs and Ben-Yosef had been capable of declare citizenship within the nation the place they’re now fugitives from the legislation. Israel has for a long time stonewalled FBI makes an attempt to convey the killers to justice.

This is all fairly typical behaviour for Israel – actually one of many world’s worst rogue states. Jewish extremists like Fuchs and Ben-Yosef are habitually harboured in Israel.

Israeli safety of those racist criminals is no aberration. Zionist extremists fleeing justice from everywhere in the world know they are going to be safe in Israel. Grégory Chelli for example, the French hacker, often called Ulcan, is accused in a French courtroom of creating hoax cellphone calls, certainly one of them deadly. Chelli was a member of the French department of the JDL and fled to Israel earlier than the courtroom might attempt him.

Using weasel phrases, the official Israeli authorities has previously acknowledged its condemnation of the JDL’s brazenly racist founder, Meir Kahane. He gained a seat within the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, within the 1980s, however his occasion was later banned.

In actuality, the federal government of Benjamin Netanyahu and his “moderate” ally Benny Gantz, alongside along with his coalition authorities and allies within the so-called Labour Party, have all endorsed the racism of Kahane – even when that they had a private rivalry with him.

In apply, Kahane’s coverage of driving all Palestinians out of the so-called “Land of Israel” by drive is endorsed in a single type or one other by all Zionist events in Israel. The variations between them are merely ones of emphasis, technique, and private rivalry.

Kahanist settlers occupying the West Bank today raise the slogan: “Today everybody knows Kahane was right!” Kahanism is the logical conclusion of Zionism.

OPINION: Notre Dame of Gaza, our mosques and church buildings are additionally burning

Today, Odeh’s killers are being sheltered within the unlawful Zionist colonies which occupy stolen Palestinian land within the West Bank.

Ben-Yosef is significantly brazen – as Sheen’s reporting exhibits. He is a high-profile lawyer in Israel, defending a few of the most fanatical Zionist terrorists, spiritual extremists, and murderers.

He is additionally on the forefront of the “Temple Movement”, the Jewish extremist group that wishes to explode Al-Aqsa Mosque and raze the Dome of the Rock – that are a few of Islam’s holiest websites, two essential Palestinian nationwide symbols – to be able to construct a synagogue.

The views expressed on this article belong to the writer and don’t essentially mirror the editorial coverage of Middle East Monitor.