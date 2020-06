Israel is in advanced talks with Moderna, co-founded and chaired by Noubar Afeyan, to buy its coronavirus vaccine that’s entering the last stage of testing, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing leading Israeli news web site Ynet.

Ynet, quoting unnamed officials at Israel’s Health Ministry, didn’t report further details. A ministry spokesman declined to comment on the report.

Moderna confirmed on Thursday it planned to start a trial of 30,000 volunteers for its vaccine in July.