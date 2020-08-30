Israel hopes for UAE normalisation ceremony in DC next month, minister says By Reuters

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel hopes to hold a Washington ceremony solemnising its normalisation handle the United Arab Emirates by mid-September, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet stated on Sunday.
“This agreement is expected to be signed in the month of September in the city of Washington,” Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis informed public broadcasterKan
“It will happen – is meant to happen, so I hope – before our Rosh Hashanah. There is still no date, but this is certainly the desire of the government of Israel.”
Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish brand-new year, is onSept 18.
Disclaimer: Fusion Media wish to advise you that the information included in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex costs are not offered by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore costs might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, indicating costs are a sign and not proper for trading functions. Therefore Fusion Media does n`t bear any duty for any trading losses you may sustain as an outcome of utilizing this information.
Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any liability for loss or damage as an outcome of dependence on the …