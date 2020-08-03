Israel hits squad that placed explosives along Syria frontier, army says – Middle East Monitor

The Israeli army on Monday stated it targeted a group of 4 individuals who had actually planted explosives along the border fence with Syria on the Golan Heights.

Soldiers found the group near a frontier station over night and, backed by air assistance, “fired simultaneously towards the squad of four terrorists, a hit was identified”, the armed force stated.

No Israelis were injured. An army spokesperson stated it was prematurely to state if the squad came from any organisation, however that Israel held “the Syrian regime accountable”.

There was no instant remark from Syria.

Tensions have actually increased in current weeks along the Israel-Syria frontier after a fighter of the Iranian- backed Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah was eliminated in an obvious Israeli strike on the edge of Damascus.

Tensions in between Lebanon and Israel at the border– Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

Israel has actually given that improved its forces on its northern front, where it surrounds Lebanon andSyria

The over night encounter took place at the very same area where till 2 years earlier, Israel had actually run a field medical facility to deal with Syrians who had actually been injured in the Syrian civil war, Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, an army spokesperson, informed press reporters.

The army had actually discovered “irregular activity” in that location …