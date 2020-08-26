Israel ‘has agreed’ to sell arms to the UAE – Middle East Monitor

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the head of the Mossad spy firm, Yossi Cohen, have actually concurred to sell advanced weapons to the UAE, Yedioth Ahronoth exposed onTuesday The relocation has obviously irate the Ministry of Defence

“America is not alone in selling advanced weapons to the UAE,” described military analyst Alex Fishman, “as the F-35 aircraft deal is just the tip of the iceberg below.”

Fishman included that there is a continuous battle in between Netanyahu and Mossad on one side and the Ministry of Defence on the other. “The Mossad is pressing with Netanyahu’s knowledge to sell combat and scientific means with high secrecy in particular to the Emirates, while the security institution is opposed to selling part of the means fearing it could be leaked to hostile countries.”

He explained that Netanyahu’s workplace and Mossad have actually been advising the Defence Ministry to authorize the sale of military devices to the UAE, consisting of not just intelligence abilities, however likewise advanced weapons.

One security organisation in Israel categorizes nations for arms deals into regular, unique and forbidden. The UAE, stated Yedioth Ahronoth, is on the list of “special” nations which are not permitted to purchase sophisticated weapons from the profession state. “However, in practice, for more …