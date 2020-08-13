Israel hails UAE deal but Palestinians – and settlers

2/2 ©Reuters Agreement in between Israel and UAE on normalising relations



2/2

By Stephen Farrell

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel broached “history” and Palestinians of “betrayal” after Thursday’s surprise statement of a deal to normalise relations in between the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates.

In an across the country televised address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated the deal would result in “full and formal peace” with the Gulf Arab state and voiced hope that other nations in the area would follow the UAE’s example.

Netanyahu stated it likewise required acceding to a demand from U.S. President Donald Trump to “temporarily wait” on carrying out the Israeli leader’s promise to annex parts of the inhabited West Bank.

“It’s an incomparably exciting moment, a historic moment for peace in the Middle East,” Netanyahu stated.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, whose authorities appeared to be taken by surprise, provided an uncommonly strong condemnation of a local Arab neighbour and advised the Palestinian ambassador to the UAE to return instantly.

“The Palestinian leadership rejects and denounces the UAE, Israeli and U.S. trilateral, surprising, announcement,” stated Abbas’s spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh in Ramallah …