Israel government to prevent evacuation of Mitzpe Kramim settlement – Middle East Monitor

The Israeli government is working to prevent the demolition of settlement units ordered by the Israeli Supreme Court to be removed last week, Arab48.com reported on Wednesday.

The Israeli Supreme Court ruled that the settlement of Mitzpe Kramim must be demolished within the next three years.

The ruling stipulated that the Israeli government has the responsibility of demolishing the structures and issued the residents with a period of three years to find alternative residence, Israeli Arutz Sheva reported.

Mitzpe Kramim is a settlement in the occupied West Bank overlooking the occupied Jordan Valley. The settlement units ordered to be destroyed were built on private Palestinian land.

Quoting Israeli radio Reshet Bet, Arab48.com reported that Settlement Affairs Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, chief of the Settlement Council Yisrael Gantz and Acting Director-General of Netanyahu’s office Ronen Peretz are preparing a plan for this.

According to Reshet Bet, the plan will find a way to circumvent the court’s ruling and allow the illegal settlement units to remain in place, preventing evacuation.

Arab48.com reported Israeli radio stating that there is a prevailing optimism that this plan will succeed.

Giving reasons for this optimism, Israeli radio confirmed that Attorney General of the Israeli government…