Israel forces shoot shepherd for allegedly crossing Blue Line from Lebanon – Middle East Monitor

Israeli forces shot and wounded a Syrian shepherd on the outskirts of the Lebanese border city of Kfar Shuba on Sunday, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported.

In an announcement, the Lebanese Army recognized the person as Mohammad Noureddine Abdel Al-Azim.

The Israeli Army confirmed “troops spotted a suspect who crossed the Blue Line from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The suspect was injured from [army] fire and is being evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment in Israel.”

The spokesman maintained the taking pictures was justified as a result of “in the past years, Hezbollah has sent to the area fighters disguised as shepherds to spy on and check possibilities for attacks against Israeli troops.”

The Israeli military claimed the sufferer was a minimum of 100 metres into Israeli territory when the taking pictures occurred. Adding, Al-Azim had crossed into the Israeli-occupied Shebaa Farms. The enclave is a disputed territory alongside the frontier between Israel, Syria and Lebanon.

Israel claims the enclave is a part of the Golan Heights, which it captured from Syria in 1967. To date, the US is the one nation to recognise Israel’s annexation of the area.

Meanwhile, Lebanon and Syria keep the land belongs to Lebanon. The UN, nevertheless, says the territory is Syrian and its future needs to be negotiated by Damascus and Tel Aviv.

The UN peacekeeping power in Southern Lebanon (UNIFIL), has opened an investigation into the incident.

Spokesperson for the power, Andrea Tenenti, mentioned in an announcement on Sunday: “Today the IDF informed UNIFIL that an individual, who allegedly crossed the Blue Line in the general area of Kfar Shuba was shot by IDF troops positioned in the area.”

Adding, “the situation in the area at the moment is calm.”

UNIFIL’s commander Major General Stefano Del Col urged restraint from each events whereas an investigation into the incident takes place.

The incident follows a number of violations of Lebanese airspace by Israeli plane on Friday and Saturday.

While in April, an Israeli army drone fired two missiles at a car carrying 4 members of Lebanese Hezbollah simply contained in the Syrian border. The assault resulted in zero casualties, however the car was severely broken.

Two days later, Israel accused Hezbollah of “provocative” acts, together with makes an attempt to breach the border.

Israel and Lebanon – predominantly Lebanon’s Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah – are technically at struggle and tensions alongside the Blue Line stay excessive.

