Israel forces crack down on Palestinians during Eid prayers – Middle East Monitor

Israeli police stand guard in entrance of doorways as Palestinian Muslims collect to carry out Eid al-Fitr prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is closed as a precaution in opposition to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Jerusalem on May 24, 2020. Eid al-Fitr is a non secular vacation celebrated by Muslims around the globe that marks the top of Ramadan, Islamic holy month of fasting. [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency]

JERUSALEM – MAY 24: Israeli police take into custody some Palestinian Muslims, who in opposition to the Israeli police’s interventions, as Palestinians collect to carry out Eid al-Fitr prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is closed as a precaution in opposition to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Jerusalem on May 24, 2020. Eid al-Fitr is a non secular vacation celebrated by Muslims around the globe that marks the top of Ramadan, Islamic holy month of fasting. ( Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency )