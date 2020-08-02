Israel Folau only player not to take a knee ahead of St Helens vs Catalans Dragons | Rugby League News





St Helens gamers take a knee ahead of their video game versus Catalans

Israel Folau did not sign up with St Helens and Catalans Dragons gamers in taking a knee prior to the resumption of Super League action on Sunday.

Officials and gamers from both sides knelt in a program of assistance for the Black Lives Matter motion, minutes prior to the Sunday afternoon kick-off at Headingley.

But Folau, who signed a 1 year agreement extension with Catalans last month, did not take part in the pre-match gesture and stayed standing as others around him dropped on one knee.

Israel Folau in action versus StHelens The Australian did not sign up with other gamers in taking a knee prior to kick-off

Former Australia rugby union global Folau …