Israel FM urges Latin American countries to ban Hezbollah – Middle East Monitor

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi has actually gotten in touch with Latin American countries to ban the Lebanese resistance motion Hezbollah throughout a conference with ambassadors from the area the other day.

“Terrorism affects all countries and we have to fight it in a mutual way,” Ashkenazi stated. “The best way to do that is sanctions on Hezbollah,” he is estimated as stating by the Jerusalem Post

The foreign minister mentioned to the Latin American ambassadors: “Some of your countries already suffered from this organization. There’s a place to change that and outlaw Hezbollah. We will appreciate it if we see progress with Latin American countries regarding this issue.”

Hezbollah is referred to as having a significant existence in South America, in specific in Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Venezuela, the latter does not have diplomatic ties with Israel and is likewise close withIran The motion is presently prohibited in Argentina, Colombia, Honduras, and Guatemala.

Ashkenazi likewise talked about the big surge in Beirut the day prior, drawing a difference in between Hezbollah and the Lebanese individuals and discussing why his federal government had actually provided humanitarian help to Lebanon through third-party channels.

According to one Los Angeles Times short article previously this …