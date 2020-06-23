Israel fines Palestinian $30,000 after demolishing his East Jerusalem home – Middle East Monitor

A Palestinian home positioned within the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Silwan was demolished as a result of it allegedly lacked the mandatory building allow, reported Wafa information company.

Palestinians are hardly ever granted constructing permits by the Israeli occupation authorities, particularly in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Jerusalem-based Wadi Hilweh Information Centre stated that the occupation municipality crews, accompanied by a lot of Israeli occupation forces, stormed the Al-Bustan neighbourhood to encompass the home of Mohammad Al-Rajabi and proceeded to demolish it.

Al-Rajabi stated the municipality issued the demolition order in opposition to his home, which was constructed two months in the past, and didn’t give him the fitting to enchantment the order.

An Israeli courtroom additionally gave the household a deadline that expired final week to raze the property themselves or pay the municipality $30,000 to hold out the demolition.

A restrictive planning regime utilized by Israeli authorities makes it virtually not possible for Palestinians to acquire constructing permits in Area C, impeding the event of ample housing, infrastructure and livelihoods.

This newest violation in opposition to the residents of East Jerusalem comes two weeks earlier than the deliberate Israeli annexation of huge swathes of the occupied West Bank as a part of the US’ so-called ‘deal of the century’.