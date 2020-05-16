Israel fears new ‘violent’ Intifada in West Bank due to economic crisis – Middle East Monitor

Israeli safety and security authorities are afraid an episode of a new “violent” Intifada in the inhabited West Bank due to an economic crisis that would certainly threaten the Palestinian Authority ().

Despite the restricted spread of the coronavirus in the inhabited West Bank, it has had a substantial unfavorable influence on the economic situation that may be considered a motivation for an uprising if Israel applies the addition strategy, Israeli safety and security authorities are afraid.

The anticipated Intifada might threaten the and also the sovereignty of Mahmoud Abbas in the busy areas.

According to the Israeli paper Haaretz, the Israeli safety and security authorities were asked to offer a protection assessment of the possible repercussions of the addition strategy.

Depending on Palestinian information, Haaretz reported that Israeli safety and security authorities located that the major factor that pressed the Palestinians to execute anti-PA procedures in the last 2 years relevant to economic problems.

One of these problems is the Israeli freeze of the ‘s tax obligation earnings under the pretense of paying the incomes of the Palestinians eliminated or locked up by Israel.

