Israel fears meetings between senior Fatah and Hamas representatives – Middle East Monitor

Recent meetings between representatives of Fatah and Hamas experienced major coverage in the Israeli media. They include great concern in case they offer Hamas with political and security cover in the occupied West Bank enabling it to resume resistance operations against Israel if the Palestinian Authority stops its own persecution of the movement.

The most recent on the web meeting was between Jibril Rajoub, Secretary General of Fatah’s Central Committee and the former head of the Preventive Security Force, and Saleh Al-Arouri, the Deputy Head of the Hamas Political Bureau, whom Israel describes as the “orchestrator of the armed attacks in the West Bank.” Israelis think that the meeting gives Hamas the green light to use in the West Bank, even though Mahmoud Abbas doesn’t want the return of armed resistance. The Rajoub-Al-Arouri meeting was followed by yet another between Ahmed Helles, the Fatah official responsible for the Gaza file, and Husam Badran, the pinnacle of national relations for Hamas. Israel fears this may signal an end to the relatively calm situation on the ground.

Over the past decade we have witnessed many meetings between Fatah and Hamas, and many hugs, smiles and handshakes. On nearly every occasion — too numerous to count — we heard from Gaza, Cairo, Beirut, Doha and Moscow, as well as secret locations, a new leaf was being turned in their mutual relations. However, what most of these announcements have commonly is that nothing arrived of them. Can we are expecting anything different this time?

The Israelis noted two new things about the recent meetings: neither Rajoub nor Al-Arouri made any public statements about ending the division, forming a unity government or holding new elections; and the party which encouraged the veteran leaders to talk with each other was Israel. From the Israeli point of view, the PA had a clear purpose in the post-meeting press conference, and it was perhaps not reconciliation with Hamas. It only desired to anger Israel after stopping its security coordination. However, giving Hamas the green light to use in the West Bank is the alternative in the anti-annexation campaign. Of course, they failed to call it that, but that was the final outcome when we heard phrases such as for instance “a common struggle in the field”. Rajoub declared, “We have no enemy but Israel” and Al-Arouri seemed satisfied with the opportunity and called for a joint struggle in the West Bank.

Despite all this, the Israelis are confident that Abbas will adhere to his policy of opposing armed struggle. I presume that he doesn’t really want to start to see the green flags of Hamas appearing on every corner in the occupied Palestinian territory. However, when Rajoub spoke of Hamas when it comes to a joint fight against Israel’s annexation plan, with the person responsible for establishing the military infrastructure of Hamas in West Bank sitting in the virtual chair close to him, that he runs the danger of riding the tiger. This move by Fatah and Hamas may have immediate consequences on the latter’s motives to carry out armed attacks in the occupied territory.

Discussion groups in Israel, meanwhile, insist that the Rajoub-Al-Arouri meeting signals a partnership between Fatah and Hamas. Such cooperation distresses Israelis because, irrespective of how limited it might be, it remains a significant development so far as their country is concerned. The speed with which agreement between the 2 movements was achieved has surprised Israel’s security services, although they’d not have been blind to the possibility the moment Benjamin Netanyahu announced his annexation plan.

The Israelis do not pay much awareness of what is said in Palestinian press conferences held jointly by Fatah and Hamas, because the most important thing is what exactly is happening on the floor. This is dependent upon the PA announcing that it will not arrest Hamas members and will grant them permission to use in the West Bank.

When referring to these Fatah-Hamas meetings, the Israelis provide some back ground information about those taking part. Rajoub, for example, is among the main contenders to succeed Abbas, and has allied himself with the former head of intelligence, Tawfik Tirawi, and Yasser Arafat’s nephew, Nasser Al-Qudwa. He even reconciled to some degree recently together with his old rival Mohammed Dahlan, who was deported from occupied Palestine and lives in exile in Abu Dhabi and Serbia, and still tries to purchase friends and influence within Fatah’s ranks.

According to these Israeli discussion groups, Rajoub just isn’t Abbas’s choice for his successor nor that of the PA. However, the PA leader chose Rajoub to coordinate protests against Israel’s annexation plans, and Rajoub can also be promoting himself as the only man in Fatah in a position to reach an awareness with Hamas. Rajoub’s brother, Sheikh Nayef Rajoub, in addition, is a senior Hamas executive official in the West Bank.

Al-Arouri is a sharp and sophisticated man, who had been quick to know the benefits of a gathering with Rajoub. He has become convinced that Hamas can organise large demonstrations in the West Bank, something Fatah has been not able to do. Hamas activists will undoubtedly be immune from arrest by the Palestinian security forces and can regroup, at the least in political circles.

The Israeli reading of this is that the Fatah and Hamas meetings may develop a positive situation in the Palestinian arena, with clashes between the movements’ leaders replaced by coordination and mutual guarantees. That may be the last thing that Israel wants.

