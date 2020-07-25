Israel extends detention of Jerusalem governor – Middle East Monitor

Israeli profession authorities extended on Friday the detention of Governor of inhabited Jerusalem Adnan Gheith, for 7 days, his legal representative Rami Othman revealed.

Reported by Quds Net, Othman kept in mind that the governor’s case is to be sent out to the court on Thursday.

Gheith was detained from his house in Jerusalem’s area of Silwan on Sunday, triggering presentations requiring his release.

Since he was selected governor of Jerusalem 2 years earlier, Gheith has actually been methodically targeted by the Israeli profession, and was detained a minimum of 17 times throughout his period.

The presidency of the Palestinian Authority (PA) condemned the governor’s detention and hailed his “persistence and resilience”.

The PA Foreign Ministry required the United Nations and other global bodies, consisting of the International Red Cross and the signatories of the Fourth Geneva Convention, to instantly do something about it versus Israel in order to launch the governor.

