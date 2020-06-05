Israel extends ban on imam’s entry to Al-Aqsa for 4 months – Middle East Monitor

Israel Police yesterday prolonged an order banning Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the president of the Supreme Islamic Council in Jerusalem, from coming into the Al-Aqsa Mosque for 4 months.

Sabri stated in an announcement that occupation forces stormed his home and handed him an order that prevented him from coming into Al-Aqsa Mosque for a interval of 4 months. He added that that is a part of Israel’s unlawful coverage aimed toward focusing on the Muslim holy website and contradicts Tel Aviv’s declare that it’s a democratic state.

“We will stay with Al-Aqsa, and we will defend Al-Aqsa,” he added.

Israel Police accuse 81-year-old Sheikh Sabri of “incitement” over his positions aimed toward preserving the Islamic identification of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Responding to the ban, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Israel of violating the Muslims’ proper within the freedom of worship.

In an announcement it stated: “All the Israeli occupation authorities’ measures against Jerusalem and the holy places in it are illegal, rejected, and unveil the falseness of the Israeli claims that it respects the Muslims’ freedom of worship.”

