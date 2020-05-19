Israel envoy to US lobbies for annexation, fearing Biden victory – Middle East Monitor

Israeli Ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer, has been lobbying in favour of Israel’s annexation plans, afraid of the plan being scrapped ought to Joe Biden turn out to be US president.

Three sources reported by the Israeli TV Channel 13 mentioned that Dermer is main a marketing campaign focusing on Trump administration officers, congressmen and ladies, journalists and different influencers to persuade them that Israel should transfer ahead on annexation plans.

Dermer believes annexation have to be carried out earlier than the US’ November election as a result of if Joe Biden wins the presidency, he might change White House coverage associated to Israel and Palestine.

In an off-record speech to US specialists and reporters, Dermer mentioned: “Israel has to move on annexation now because we do not know what is going to happen in the elections and Biden might win.”

He confused that regardless of the hesitation of the Trump administration, “we have a window of opportunity now and we need to use it.”

Israeli information web site Wallah reported that Dermer is conscious of division inside the Trump administration relating to the annexation plan.

The points in query have arisen due to considerations raised by the Jordanian king on the time when America needs to make sure the Hashemite Kingdom stays steady.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has mentioned that plans to annex elements of the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley will come into fruition from July.