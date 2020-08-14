Israel donates advanced medical technology to India to combat covid – Middle East Monitor

Israel provided expert system (AI) powered technology and devices to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Tuesday, reported the Jerusalem Post

Developed in Israel, the technology is stated to aid with combating the coronavirus by decreasing the dangers of the infection being transferred to medical personnel, and likewise improving the nation’s general health care centers, according to a declaration associated to the Israeli embassy.

“The high-end equipment and technology solutions will not only assist AIIMS in its efforts to tackle COVID-19 more effectively but also enhance its overall healthcare facilities,” the Israeli Embassy in India stated.

“The technologies include contactless monitoring applications, advanced medical management systems, and AI-based solutions such as AI assistant robots that can help medical teams perform various tasks remotely,” it included.

“This note-worthy action further cements Israel’s commitment towards assisting India in its efforts to tackle the ongoing pandemic.”

This follows Israel’s Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defence and Health revealed last month that they will lead an unmatched anti-COVID-19 cooperation operation in between …