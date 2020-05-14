Israel DM an ‘idiot’ over claims Iran withdrawing from Syria – Middle East Monitor

Secretary-General of the Lebanese motion Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, has branded the Israeli Defence Minister, Naftali Bennett, an “idiot” over claims he made that Iran might be pressured to withdraw from Syria by the tip of the 12 months.

“In Syria there is an imaginary battle that Israel is waging, called ‘not allowing the presence of Iranian military troops in Syria’,” he mentioned.

“Israel set fake goals for Syria since there have been no Iranian troops in Syria but rather there have been military advisers who train forces and coordinate Tehran’s support to Damascus,” he mentioned in a televised tackle yesterday.

“The Israelis believe that Syria poses risk to them and they are concerned over the presence of Iran and Resistance movements there,” Nasrallah defined whereas noting the first targets of Israel have been associated to missile manufacturing in Syria.

READ: Official: Hezbollah ignored warnings of ‘economic catastrophe’ after Rafic Hariri assassination

According to Nasrallah, Syria’s refusal to “surrender to the US” and being exterior its management led to a joint US-Israeli-Saudi supported scheme towards Damascus, which prompted Hezbollah to intervene because of the “threats posed by such schemes against Syria and Palestine”, whereas sustaining that Tehran’s intention was to protect Syria’s sovereignty and forestall it from falling within the palms of the “US and Zionist entity”. He additionally acknowledged there’ll inevitably be variations between allies, noting Russia’s involvement in Syria, nonetheless he mentioned there was no battle between them.

The Hezbollah chief additionally claimed, regardless of Israel’s continued interference, Syria had emerged victorious towards the plot to fragment the nation. “Of course there are still some regions like Idlib that are not liberated, but in all Syria had triumphed,” he mentioned.

READ: Germany’s ban on Hezbollah bows to Zionist strain however is of little actual significance