Israel disappointed by UNSC vote on Iran – Middle East Monitor

Israel was disappointed to see Britain, France, and Germany not support the United States proposition to extend an arms embargo on Iran, Tel Aviv’s foreign minister stated the other day.

“We were disappointed to see our friends, the E3 countries, not voting to extend the arms embargo on Iran and thus prevent its adoption,” Gabi Ashkenazi stated throughout a conference with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

“The E3 countries must understand that the concern for regional stability and preventing Iran’s arming is a global interest. The global effort to stop Iranian aggression has to be expressed in deeds, not only in declarations. There’s time to correct. I call on all countries to join the US demand to restore the sanctions mechanism on Iran,” Ashkenazi included.

The 2 ministers likewise talked about industrial and political relations after Britain’s exit from the European Union, in addition to local concerns, consisting of the Iranian hazard, the scenario in Lebanon and Hezbollah in addition to the normalisation contract signed with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“The historic agreement with the UAE is evidence that peace can be achieved through direct dialogue between countries … We hope that more Middle Eastern countries will join this step,” Ashkenazi stated.

On 13 August, United States President Donald Trump revealed a.