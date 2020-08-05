Israel destroys Palestinian animal shelters – Middle East Monitor

Israeli bulldozers ruined a big location of land today in Dura, near Hebron city, reported Wafa news company.

The planner at the Palestinian popular committee versus the wall and settlements in Yatta, Rateb Al-Jabour, stated that Israeli forces advised bulldozers to take down all structures on the land for settlement growth near to the prohibited settlement of Negohot.

The soldiers avoided citizens, who were determined as the Ghannam and Odeh households, from accessing their land and required them to leave.

There are now some 650,000 Israelis living in prohibited Jewish- just settlements throughout inhabited East Jerusalem and the West Bank in offense of worldwide law, with current statements of settlement growth provoking condemnation from the worldwide neighborhood.

Al-Jabour gotten in touch with human rights organisations to step in and put an end to Israel’s extensively practiced policies of land demolitions and home confiscation in favour of settlement growth of the city of Jerusalem, which it now calls “Greater Jerusalem”.

Meanwhile, Israeli profession authorities destroyed animal sheds in the Kisan town east of Bethlehem.

The Deputy-Mayor of Kisan town, Ahmad Ghazal, specified that profession soldiers destroyed the …