Israel destroys barns, seize water pipes in northern Jordan Valley – Middle East Monitor

Israeli occupation forces raided and demolished livestock pens belonging to Palestinian bedouins in Al-Baqaa villages in the northern Jordan Valley of the occupied West Bank, reported Wafa information company.

Local human rights activist Aref Daraghmeh stated occupation forces invaded the Al-Baqaa space, earlier than destroying and confiscating water pipelines owned by an area resident, recognized as Mowaffaq Daraghma.

He additionally stated the a number of of the livestock pens demolished through the raid in the Ras Al-Ahmar space had been owned by native farmer Jarrah Bani Odah.

Residents of those communities earn their dwelling from elevating livestock and herding, he defined, including that the occupation’s actions are an effort to pressure them out of their land.

The Jordan Valley makes up about one third of the full space of the occupied West Bank.

Farmers and shepherds in the territory are already affected by a slowed financial system that was already in disaster, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two areas are topic to frequent Israeli invasions, together with the demolition of properties, constructions and barns, in addition to the levelling of farmland and grazing areas, amidst fixed plans to construct and increase Israel’s unlawful settlements on Palestinian lands in direct violation of worldwide legislation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated the federal government will start discussions in July on exerting sovereignty over the occupied Jordan Valley and unlawful Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

A Middle East ‘peace plan’ introduced by US President Donald Trump in January outlined America’s recognition such a transfer whereas envisaging a demilitarised Palestinian state.

