Israel deploys Iron Dome defences on northern border – Middle East Monitor

Israel has actually released Iron Dome air defence batteries along its northern border with Lebanon, regional media exposed onMonday The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) obviously worry Hezbollah vengeance attacks following an Israeli strike in Syria that eliminated a senior fighter with the Lebanese motion.

On Monday, the Lebanese area called Shebaa Farms, inhabited and called Mount Dov by Israel, saw a boost in military activity. According to the Times of Israel, the IDF declared to have actually warded off a Hezbollah attack in the location, opening fire on a variety of fighters from the“terror group” No Israelis were hurt throughout the event.

The IDF rejected Lebanese media reports that an anti-tank rocket was fired at an Israeli tank in the location. A representative for the army, Hidai Zilberman, stated that some members of the Hezbollah cell left back to Lebanon, however included, “We don’t know their condition for sure at this point.”

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel would never ever enable Iran to rearrange on its northernborder He blamed Syria and Lebanon for any attack released from this location versus Israel.

