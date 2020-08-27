Israel demolishes Al-Araqeeb bedouin village for 6th time this year – Middle East Monitor

Israeli profession authorities the other day destroyed all Palestinian houses in the Bedouin village of Al-Araqeeb in the Negev for the 177th time.

The locals of the ravaged village are all acquainted with the agonizing regimen, thinking about that the preliminary of damage happened in July 2010.

Every time the locals of Al-Araqeeb restore their camping tents and little houses, profession forces go back to raze them, often a number of times in a month.

Today’s round of demolition is the 6th this year, according to regional sources.

According to the Gulf News, not just has Israel ruined the village various times in offense of worldwide law, it in fact provides an expense to the homeless locals anticipating them to cover the expense of the damage caused by the Israeli soldiers.

Located in the Negev (Naqab) desert, the village is among 51 “unrecognised” Arab towns in the location, which are populated by over 20 Palestinian households, are developed of wood, plastic, and corrugated iron.

The Israeli demolitions of Al-Araqeeb are performed in efforts to require the Bedouin population to transfer to government-zoned areas.

Although the villagers have land deeds and invoices of paid taxes, the Israeli authorities decline …