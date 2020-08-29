Israel demolishes 25 Palestine structures, displaces 32 people in 2 weeks – Middle East Monitor

The Israeli profession destroyed 25 Palestinian structures in occupied areas and displaced 32 Palestinians in 2 weeks, the United Nations (UN) Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) exposed on Thursday.

The Israeli demolition, according to OCHA, was performed under the pretext of doing not have structure authorizations.

“Fifteen of these structures, all but two of which were livelihood-related, were demolished in eight communities in Area C of the West Bank, which is under full Israeli military control,” OCHA verified.

“Two of them in the communities of Mughayyir Al-Abeed and Al-Fakheit, both in southern West Bank district of Hebron,” divulged OCHA, specifying that the Israeli profession destroyed them since they were close to an Israeli basic training zone.

The bi-weekly OCHA report, a copy of which was sent out to MEMO, likewise interacted: “Six livelihood structures were demolished in one incident in Area C Al-Isawiya neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem.”

It explained that: “Five of the structures in East Jerusalem were demolished by their owners, who were forced to do so to avoid heavy fines.”

