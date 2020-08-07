Israel demolished 313 Palestine homes in West Bank, East Jerusalem in 2020 – Middle East Monitor

The Palestinian Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission have actually validated that Israeli forces demolished 313 homes in the inhabited West Bank and East Jerusalem throughout the very first half of this year.

The commission revealed in a report that 64 percent of the demolitions occurred in East Jerusalem, Nablus and Hebron.

According to the report, the Israeli authorities have actually released 129 expulsion notifications needing 737 Palestinians to briefly abandon their homes and lands under the pretext of stating them closed military zones, nature reserves or for using basic training functions.

The commission has actually kept an eye on 419 attacks by Jewish inhabitants throughout the very first half of 2020, which resulted in physical injuries to 78 Palestinians and triggered damages to 1,100 dunums of land, the burning and uprooting of more than 3,000 trees and product damages to 78 cars.

In its report, the commission mentioned that the Israeli Ministry of Construction and Housing and the Israel Land Authority have actually released 52 tenders throughout the very first half of this year for the building of countless real estate systems, in addition to business, commercial and service structures in the settlements situated in the inhabited Palestinian areas.

