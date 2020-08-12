Israel Defence Forces cross ‘technical fence’ on border with Lebanon – Middle East Monitor

Three tanks of the Israel Defence Forces crossed the “technical fence” along the border with Lebanon on Tuesday early morning, the National News Agency has actually reported. The event taken place near the town of Meis Al-Jabal

One of the tanks withdrew right away, while 2 stayed in the location for a while prior to drawing back. As they were doing so, the profession army obviously released a phosphorus firebomb that set fire to bushes in the location. No information of any damage was offered by the authorities Lebanese company.

The technical fence is geared up with electronic gadgets set up by the Zionist entity along with the path passed through by its patrols throughout the“Blue Line” The latter was drawn by the UN to identify the border in between Lebanon, Israel and the inhabited Syrian Golan Heights on 7 June 2000.

Tension along the Lebanese-Israeli border has actually heightened in current months after infractions by land, air and sea were taped. Last month, the profession army revealed the release of supports near the Lebanese border in anticipation of more attacks following the risks made by Hezbollah in reaction to the killing of among its members throughout an Israeli raid near the Syrian capital, Damascus, on 20 July.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia manages the area of southern Lebanon which surrounds the …