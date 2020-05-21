Israel cop filmed firing at Palestinian children through school gate – Middle East Monitor

Israeli profession pressures fired sponge-tipped bullets at 2 Palestinian children in East Jerusalem in 2 different events today, reported Haaretz.

Both events happened in Issawiya, which has actually experienced practically a year of fierce harassment by Israeli profession pressures.

According to Haaretz, 16- year-old Mohamed Atia “was shot Monday while standing in his schoolyard and his arm was fractured”.

Ten- year-old Fawzi Abid, at the same time, “was shot Tuesday while standing on the balcony of his home…sustaining an injury to his hand that required medical attention.”

In the instance of Atia, “video footage of the incident shows police officers getting out of the vehicle and pushing a man who was selling food to students at the school entrance.”

One Border Police policeman is after that seen “inserting his weapon between the bars of the gate at the entrance to the school and firing five shots at children in the schoolyard.”

He remained in the lawn, standing near the principal, when suddenly, they fired him in the hand

the kid’s daddy, Awani Atia, claimed.

Police declared that the occurrence started after a pupil tossed a rock at a passing police car.

As explained by Haaretz, authorities task in Issawiya has actually consisted of everyday area raids, “patrolling, arrests and setting up checkpoints and laying ambushes”.

In current years, “dozens of children have been wounded by sponge-tipped bullets, with many of them losing their eyes”, the paper included, consisting of a young adult eliminated “after being shot in the head”.

“So far, no police officer has been tried for illegal use of sponge-tipped bullets.”

