Israel coordinates with Egypt, UAE, Saudi to demonise Turkey – Middle East Monitor

Israel has actually been collaborating with Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia to demonise Turkey, which Israel’s Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen thinks a “bigger threat”.

Roger Boyes composed for the Sunday Times that Cohen talked about the Turkish danger with intelligence authorities from Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia about 2 years earlier.

“Iranian power is fragile,” Boyes reported Cohen informing authorities from the 3 Arab nations, “but the real threat is from Turkey.”

According to Boyes, Cohen’s point “was not that Iran had ceased to be an existential menace but rather that it could be contained: through sanctions, embargoes, intelligence sharing and clandestine raids.”

However, “Turkey’s coercive diplomacy, its sloppily calculated risk-taking across the Middle East, posed a different kind of challenge to strategic stability in the eastern Mediterranean.”

Boyes anticipated the geopolitics of the Middle East to modification as an outcome of the caution as the EU and United States would be more ready to include themselves if Israel is under danger.

Israel’s issue with Turkey: Libya in the west, Azerbaijan in the east

