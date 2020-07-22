Israel conducts military drill near Lebanon border – Middle East Monitor

The Israeli army introduced a two-day military drill the other day in the Upper Galilee near the Lebanese border, they stated in a declaration that was mentioned in regional media.

“A considerable troop activity will take place as part of the exercise, as well as explosions and flare launches,” Jerusalem Post reported.

The Israeli army prohibited swimming along the coast in between Rosh HaNikra and the Ziv Bridge, up until completion of the workout.

The drill becomes part of the Israeli army’s training prepare for 2020 in an effort to preserve the forces’ preparedness and efficiency, according to the declaration.

The Israeli army conducts regular drills throughout the year, specifically in the southern location near the border with the Gaza Strip and in the north near the Lebanese and Syrian borders. It likewise trains workers to prepare them for leaving inhabitants throughout times of war.

READ: Hezbollah fighter eliminated by Israel strike in Syria