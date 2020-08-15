Israel condemns U.N. decision not to extend Iran arms embargo By Reuters

“The extremist regime in Iran doesn’t just finance terrorism: it takes an active part in terrorism through its branches around the world and uses it as a political tool. This behaviour represents a danger to regional and international stability,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi stated in a declaration.

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The U.N. Security Council’s decision not to extend an arms embargo on Iran will lead to even more Middle East instability, Israel’s foreign minister stated on Saturday.

Disclaimer:

would like to advise you that the information included in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex rates are not offered by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore rates might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, suggesting rates are a sign and not suitable for trading functions. Therefore Fusion Media does n`t bear any duty for any trading losses you may sustain as an outcome of utilizing this information.

Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as an outcome of dependence …