Israel condemns U.N. decision not to extend Iran arms embargo By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Israeli Foreign Minister Ashkenazi fulfills his Hungarian equivalent Szijjarto in Jerusalem
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The U.N. Security Council’s decision not to extend an arms embargo on Iran will lead to even more Middle East instability, Israel’s foreign minister stated on Saturday.
“The extremist regime in Iran doesn’t just finance terrorism: it takes an active part in terrorism through its branches around the world and uses it as a political tool. This behaviour represents a danger to regional and international stability,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi stated in a declaration.
Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as an outcome of dependence …