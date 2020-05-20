Israel claims Iran sent Libya’s Haftar anti-tank arms – Middle East Monitor

Israel’s UN agent has actually affirmed Iran sent Libyan abandoner general Khalifa Haftar sophisticated anti-tank artilleries throughout his press to take Tripoli from the internationally-recognized federal government, Anadolu records.

“In November 2019, imagery surfaced of four Iranian “Dehlaviyeh” anti-tank assisted projectile systems being utilized by militias related to General Haftar’s pressures in Libya,” Danny Danon butted in a letter May 8 to the Security Council as well as Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“The presence of this advanced Iranian-manufactured system on Libyan soil is another grave violation of Security Council resolution 2231 (2015), as set forth in article 6 (b) of annex B, which prevents ‘the supply, sale, or transfer of arms or related materiel from Iran,’” he included.

Danon was describing UN-imposed arms stoppage on Libya.

The Dehlaviyeh, or RAAD, is an anti-tank wire-guided projectile system made in Iran efficient in passing through armored lorries.

