Israel charges suspects in Eilat gang rape of teenager – Middle East Monitor

Israel’s state lawyer has actually charged 11 suspects over the August gang rape of a 16-year-old woman in a hotel in the Red Sea resortof Eilat The suspects consist of 3 grownups and 8 minors.

According to the Times of Israel, 2 of the suspects, called as Ilizir Meirov, 27, and Isi Raphaelov, 28, both have rap sheets and have actually formerly served time in jail.

It is declared that Raphaelov and Meirov got into a space at the Red Sea Hotel and brought the woman who was intoxicated. Raphaelov is likewise stated to have actually declared he was a medic providing her assistance.

“The defendants treated the plaintiff as an object, as a tool to satisfy their desires and none of the defendants tried to stop what was happening and provide any sort of help,” a declaration from district attorneys stated.

READ: Egypt apprehends 2nd suspect in declared rape case, 3 more held in Lebanon

“Afterward, the defendants, for an hour, one after another, brutally committed sexual offenses against the girl, while losing their humanity and demonstrated disregard for her distress, until the girl was taken out of the room by another defendant at the request of her friend,” the indictment stated.

Four of the suspects have actually been arraigned on rape charges over the event, while the rest are dealing with different charges such as dedicating indecent acts …